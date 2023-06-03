Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 733.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR opened at $262.93 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $290.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

