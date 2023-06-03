Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

