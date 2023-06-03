Creative Planning Buys 3,667 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $100.39 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

