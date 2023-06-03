Creative Planning Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $151.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.