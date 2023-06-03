Creative Planning Grows Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,960,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 271,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 45,014 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PID stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

