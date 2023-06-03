Creative Planning Grows Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NYSE UBS opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

