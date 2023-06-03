Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Creative Planning lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in National Grid by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in National Grid by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,984 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.21) to GBX 1,275 ($15.76) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,280 ($15.82) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,183.75.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

