Creative Planning Has $1.82 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,861 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

