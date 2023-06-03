Creative Planning Has $1.89 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,385,000 after acquiring an additional 79,732 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,328 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

