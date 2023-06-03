Creative Planning Has $2.04 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Creative Planning raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 252,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 406,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 942,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 316,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:FHN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

