Creative Planning Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

