Creative Planning Has $2.21 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $329.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $498.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

