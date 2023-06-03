Creative Planning Has $2.32 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,055 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

