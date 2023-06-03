Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,865 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.