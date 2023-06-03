Creative Planning Purchases 1,771 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

