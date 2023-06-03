Creative Planning Purchases 234 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000.

PRFZ stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $179.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

