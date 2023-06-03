Creative Planning Purchases 5,714 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $17.97 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 243.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

