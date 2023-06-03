Creative Planning Purchases 713 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $415.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

