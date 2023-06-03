Creative Planning Raises Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

