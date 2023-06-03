Creative Planning Raises Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Creative Planning grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $81.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

