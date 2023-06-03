Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489,652 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,820,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,665,000 after acquiring an additional 240,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,739,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.42 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

