Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,072,000 after acquiring an additional 144,084 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 356,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,302,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $181.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

