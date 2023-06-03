Creative Planning Sells 1,239 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

