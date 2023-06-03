Creative Planning Sells 2,433 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 6.0 %

STLD opened at $97.71 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

