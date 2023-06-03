Creative Planning Sells 36,761 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,761 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

