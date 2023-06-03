Creative Planning Trims Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

