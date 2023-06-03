Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,702,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $127.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.43. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Insider Activity

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

