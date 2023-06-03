Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

