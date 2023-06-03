Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.80 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.