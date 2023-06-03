Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
DHY opened at $1.92 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.
