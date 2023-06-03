Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

DHY opened at $1.92 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

