Creditcoin Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $67.94 million and $19.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008218 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.