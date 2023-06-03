Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,390,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 2,557.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.