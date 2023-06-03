Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $108.17. 496,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,633,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 295.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 412.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 903,214 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

