CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.13, but opened at $146.72. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 5,059,477 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.