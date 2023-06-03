CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.13, but opened at $146.72. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 5,059,477 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $283,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.