CSFB Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE NA opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.84.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

