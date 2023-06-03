CSFB Upgrades Boralex (TSE:BLX) to “Outperform”

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$45.00. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.80.

Boralex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$38.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.96 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 176.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

