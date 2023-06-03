CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.38% of CubeSmart worth $215,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 59.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

