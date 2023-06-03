Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

