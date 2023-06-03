Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

