David E. K. Frischkorn Sells 2,000 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 2,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $15,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,244.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Stories

