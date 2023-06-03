DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for DaVita in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

DVA stock opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,933 shares of company stock worth $3,829,657 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

