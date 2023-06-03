Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

