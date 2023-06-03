Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

DAL stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

