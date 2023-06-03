Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 3,990

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,780 ($46.71) to GBX 3,990 ($49.31) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($51.90) to GBX 4,300 ($53.14) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt raised Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($46.34) to GBX 4,000 ($49.43) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

