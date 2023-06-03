Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £150.06 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts purchased 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($185.44).

Diaceutics Stock Performance

LON DXRX opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,050.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.29. Diaceutics PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.46).

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Featured Articles

