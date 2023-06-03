Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 102,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 101,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Specifically, Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Digimarc Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Digimarc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Featured Articles

