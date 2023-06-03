Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.53.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DG opened at $166.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $159.12 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

