Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $166.10 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $159.12 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.90.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.53.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

