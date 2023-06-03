Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $178.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.53.

NYSE:DG opened at $166.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $159.12 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.90.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

