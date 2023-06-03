Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DG. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE DG opened at $166.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $159.12 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

